Video: Palme d’Or Jury – 2017 Cannes Film Festival

The final day of the Cannes Film Festival is one of trepidation and tremendous release – and I’d argue, that this applies to the journalists covering the fest as well. Palme D’Or prognostications and hedging bets give way to the celebration of cinema and for the jury, the final presser becomes a lieu to be tight lipped or to validate their decisions. This was an animated and emotional get together and you got a sense that there might have been some jostling to pick the appropriate and just winners.

Pedro Almodóvar, Spanish film director and screenwriter, Jury President

Maren Ade, German film director

Fan Bingbing, Chinese actress

Park Chan-wook, South Korean film director

Jessica Chastain, American actress and producer

Agnès Jaoui, French actress and film director

Will Smith, American actor and producer

Paolo Sorrentino, Italian film director

Gabriel Yared, French-Lebanese composer