Video: Palme d’Or Jury – 2017 Cannes Film Festival

The final day of the Cannes Film Festival is one of trepidation and tremendous release – and I’d argue, that this applies to the journalists covering the fest as well. Palme D’Or prognostications and hedging bets give way to the celebration of cinema and for the jury, the final presser becomes a lieu to be tight lipped or to validate their decisions. This was an animated and emotional get together and you got a sense that there might have been some jostling to pick the appropriate and just winners.

Pedro Almodóvar, Spanish film director and screenwriter, Jury President
Maren Ade, German film director
Fan Bingbing, Chinese actress
Park Chan-wook, South Korean film director
Jessica Chastain, American actress and producer
Agnès Jaoui, French actress and film director
Will Smith, American actor and producer
Paolo Sorrentino, Italian film director
Gabriel Yared, French-Lebanese composer

