Video: Marti Noxon’s To The Bone: 2017 Sundance Film Fest Post Screening Q&A

To the Bone

Film Festivals

I needed to grow a pair, I needed to hit bottom, I needed to decide to live for myself.” – Marti Noxon.

A comedy about eating disorders? After two decades as a producer, Marti Noxon did what most people in the profession give as sound advice – write what you know. The double-meaning title trope with air sucking, room filling dialogue exchanges, To The Bone is a hit them where it hurts and tug at their heart dramedy that is bare —- working as a film for those in the know, and those who haven’t the faintest idea.

Day 4 at the Sundance Film Festival at the Eccles is where the U.S. Dramatic selected To the Bone
had it’s world premiere. The stage was filled veteran actors Keanu Reeves, Lili Taylor and the lead Lily Collins was joined by the those who collectively represent what treatment therapy might look like for those dealing with anorexia and/or bulimia. The Q and A mostly focused on Collins process and why she took on the material. The film premiered on Netflix.

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

