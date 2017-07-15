Video: Marti Noxon’s To The Bone: 2017 Sundance Film Fest Post Screening Q&A

“I needed to grow a pair, I needed to hit bottom, I needed to decide to live for myself.” – Marti Noxon.

A comedy about eating disorders? After two decades as a producer, Marti Noxon did what most people in the profession give as sound advice – write what you know. The double-meaning title trope with air sucking, room filling dialogue exchanges, To The Bone is a hit them where it hurts and tug at their heart dramedy that is bare —- working as a film for those in the know, and those who haven’t the faintest idea.

Day 4 at the Sundance Film Festival at the Eccles is where the U.S. Dramatic selected To the Bone

had it’s world premiere. The stage was filled veteran actors Keanu Reeves, Lili Taylor and the lead Lily Collins was joined by the those who collectively represent what treatment therapy might look like for those dealing with anorexia and/or bulimia. The Q and A mostly focused on Collins process and why she took on the material. The film premiered on Netflix.