TIFF 2017: Special Presentations World Preem Status for Gillespie, Gomez-Rejon, Mahamat-Saleh Haroun & Sebastián Lelio

If Alexander Payne, Valerie Faris/Jonathan Dayton, Scott Cooper, Darren Aronofsky, Martin McDonagh, Stephen Frears, Greta Gerwig and George Clooney appear jetlagged its because they’ll have descended onto the Canadian capitol after having lived the fine life in the boot shaped country in Europe. Today’s TIFF Special Presentations confirms that the above mention filmmakers will indeed be on the Lido for the world preems on their latest oeuvres, but that’s not to say that the SP section doesn’t have some noteworthy items of their own.

The Current War from Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, Disobedience from Sebastián Lelio, I, Tonya by Craig Gillespie and A Season in France by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun are just four of the many films to receive world preems, while Sundance, Berlin and Cannes repeats include Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name, Maggie Betts’ Novitiate, Sebastián Lelio’s A Fantastic Woman and Robin Campillo’s BPM (Beats Per Minute). Here are the selections for the Special Presentations section:

Battle of the Sexes Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, USA – Int. Premiere

BPM (Beats Per Minute) Robin Campillo, France – North American Premiere

The Brawler Anurag Kashyap, India – World Premiere

The Breadwinner Nora Twomey, Canada/Ireland/Luxembourg – WP

Call Me By Your Name Luca Guadagnino, Italy/France – Canadian Premiere

Catch the Wind Gaël Morel, France – International Premiere

The Children Act Richard Eyre, United Kingdom – World Premiere

The Current War Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, USA – World Premiere

Disobedience Sebastián Lelio, United Kingdom – World Premiere

Downsizing Alexander Payne, USA – Canadian Premiere

A Fantastic Woman Sebastián Lelio, Chile – Canadian Premiere

First They Killed My Father Angelina Jolie, Cambodia – Canadian Premiere

The Guardians Xavier Beauvois, France – World Premiere

Hostiles Scott Cooper, USA – International Premiere

The Hungry Bornila Chatterjee, India – World Premiere

I, Tonya Craig Gillespie, USA – World Premiere

Lady Bird Greta Gerwig, USA – International Premiere (*Opening Film*)

mother! Darren Aronofsky, USA – North American Premiere

Novitiate Maggie Betts, USA – International Premiere

Omerta Hansal Mehta, India – World Premiere

Plonger Mélanie Laurent, France – World Premiere

The Price of Success Teddy Lussi-Modeste, France – Int. Premiere

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women Angela Robinson, USA – WP

The Rider Chloé Zhao, USA – Canadian Premiere

A Season in France Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, France – World Premiere

The Shape of Water Guillermo del Toro, USA – Canadian Premiere

Sheikh Jackson Amr Salama, Egypt – World Premiere (*Closing Film*)

The Square Ruben Östlund, Sweden – North American Premiere

Submergence Wim Wenders, France/Germany/Spain – World Premiere

Suburbicon George Clooney, USA – North American Premiere

Thelma Joachim Trier, Norway/Sweden/France/Denmark – Int. Premiere

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Martin McDonagh, USA – NA Premiere

Victoria and Abdul Stephen Frears, United Kingdom – NA Premiere