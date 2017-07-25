TIFF 2017: Special Presentations World Preem Status for Gillespie, Gomez-Rejon, Mahamat-Saleh Haroun & Sebastián Lelio
If Alexander Payne, Valerie Faris/Jonathan Dayton, Scott Cooper, Darren Aronofsky, Martin McDonagh, Stephen Frears, Greta Gerwig and George Clooney appear jetlagged its because they’ll have descended onto the Canadian capitol after having lived the fine life in the boot shaped country in Europe. Today’s TIFF Special Presentations confirms that the above mention filmmakers will indeed be on the Lido for the world preems on their latest oeuvres, but that’s not to say that the SP section doesn’t have some noteworthy items of their own.
The Current War from Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, Disobedience from Sebastián Lelio, I, Tonya by Craig Gillespie and A Season in France by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun are just four of the many films to receive world preems, while Sundance, Berlin and Cannes repeats include Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name, Maggie Betts’ Novitiate, Sebastián Lelio’s A Fantastic Woman and Robin Campillo’s BPM (Beats Per Minute). Here are the selections for the Special Presentations section:
Battle of the Sexes Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, USA – Int. Premiere
BPM (Beats Per Minute) Robin Campillo, France – North American Premiere
The Brawler Anurag Kashyap, India – World Premiere
The Breadwinner Nora Twomey, Canada/Ireland/Luxembourg – WP
Call Me By Your Name Luca Guadagnino, Italy/France – Canadian Premiere
Catch the Wind Gaël Morel, France – International Premiere
The Children Act Richard Eyre, United Kingdom – World Premiere
The Current War Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, USA – World Premiere
Disobedience Sebastián Lelio, United Kingdom – World Premiere
Downsizing Alexander Payne, USA – Canadian Premiere
A Fantastic Woman Sebastián Lelio, Chile – Canadian Premiere
First They Killed My Father Angelina Jolie, Cambodia – Canadian Premiere
The Guardians Xavier Beauvois, France – World Premiere
Hostiles Scott Cooper, USA – International Premiere
The Hungry Bornila Chatterjee, India – World Premiere
I, Tonya Craig Gillespie, USA – World Premiere
Lady Bird Greta Gerwig, USA – International Premiere (*Opening Film*)
mother! Darren Aronofsky, USA – North American Premiere
Novitiate Maggie Betts, USA – International Premiere
Omerta Hansal Mehta, India – World Premiere
Plonger Mélanie Laurent, France – World Premiere
The Price of Success Teddy Lussi-Modeste, France – Int. Premiere
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women Angela Robinson, USA – WP
The Rider Chloé Zhao, USA – Canadian Premiere
A Season in France Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, France – World Premiere
The Shape of Water Guillermo del Toro, USA – Canadian Premiere
Sheikh Jackson Amr Salama, Egypt – World Premiere (*Closing Film*)
The Square Ruben Östlund, Sweden – North American Premiere
Submergence Wim Wenders, France/Germany/Spain – World Premiere
Suburbicon George Clooney, USA – North American Premiere
Thelma Joachim Trier, Norway/Sweden/France/Denmark – Int. Premiere
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Martin McDonagh, USA – NA Premiere
Victoria and Abdul Stephen Frears, United Kingdom – NA Premiere