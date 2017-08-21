Connect with us

Video: Un Certain Regard Winners – 2017 Cannes Film Festival

While Kantemir Balagov’s Closeness counted as my revelation of Cannes 2017 and would have been my personal frontrunner for the Camera d’Or and Un Certain Regard section prizes, the jury composed of Uma Thurman, Mohamed Diab, Reda Kateb, Joachim Lafosse and Karel Och (from the Karlovy Vary Film Fest) awarded Mohammad Rasoulof’s A Man of Integrity with the highest honors.

In the video below you find everyone picking up prizes (Jasmine Trinca – Best Actress, Michel Franco’s April’s Daughter – Jury Prize) with a special prize going to Mathieu Amalric and a Harvey Weinstein accepting Best Direction on behalf of Taylor Sheridan’s Wind River.

Un Certain Regard Prize: “Lerd,” Mohammad Rasoulof
Jury Prize: “April’s Daughter” (“Las Hijas de Abril”), Michel Franco
Prize for Best Direction: Taylor Sheridan, “Wind River”
Prize for Best Actress: Jasmine Trinca, “Fortunata”
Prize for the Best Poetic Narrative: Mathieu Amalric, “Barbara”

