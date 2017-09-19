Video: Amman Abbasi’s Dayveon: 2017 Sundance Film Fest Post Screening Q&A

“with a film like this it’s not so much the dialogue, but the emotion of these characters” – Amman Abbasi

Technically the opening American indie film of Sundance 2017 edition, micro indie Amman Abbasi’s Dayveon received its NY/LA release via FilmRise on September 13th. I mention how this “aestheticizes troubled ravaged rural life with a portraiture that is sans artifice and congealed with a bravura of low-key performances. In the post screening Q&A at the world premiere screening video below, they underlined the casting process and use of sound.