Video: David Lowery’s A Ghost Story: 2017 Sundance Film Fest Post Screening Q&A

A24 Films

“My tastes and interests run all shapes and sizes.” – David Lowery.

Prior to being one of the most lauded films to come out of Park City back in January, David Lowery‘s A Ghost Story was essentially “ghost-like” in its existence. Sometime during production of Pete’s Dragon this kernel of an idea (10 page script treatment) sprout and fast-forward to when Sundance’s unveiled the NEXT section line-up become an oddly validating reminder that creativity knows no bounds.

Day 4 at the Sundance Film Festival at the Library Center is where A Ghost Story had it’s world premiere. Prod co. Sailor Bear’s Toby Halbrooks and James M. Johnston (profiled here), cinematographer Andrew Droz Palermo (profiled here) joined Lowery in the post screening Q&A where find out about how the infamous pie eating scene was composed.