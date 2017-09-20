Video: Peter Nicks’ The Force: 2017 Sundance Film Fest Post Screening Q&A

“…this was a time when there was deep divisions both nationally, and both locally…and we understood the context in which this film was going to come out“. – Peter Nicks

Winner of the U.S. Documentary section’s Directing Award, Peter Nicks’ The Force takes the verité approach in depicting what would be a two year examination into what would be perceived as a three steps back, for every step forward of the Oakland Police Department.

Midway this year, Nicks signed on to fictionalize his docu for the big screen. The video below was taken at the tail end of the fest on January 28th at the Rose Wagner Center in Salt Lake City and Nicks was joined on stage by OPD PIO Joanna Watson. Kino Lorber landed the rights and are releasing the doc in theatres this weekend.