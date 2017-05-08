Connect with us

IONCINEMA.com 6.0

Happy End Michael Haneke

Opinionator

IONCINEMA.com 6.0

IONCINEMA.com 6.0

Published on

Nicholas Bell and I will be in the trenches (to be precise: Day 9 / week 2 ) of Cannes Film Festival when IONCINEMA.com is one year shy of the legal drinking age. Back when I started this project, Michael Haneke’s pounding Code Unknown was measuring up against Wong Kar-wai’s In the Mood for Love, Edward Yang’s Yi Yi, Roy Andersson’s Songs from the Second Floor and Lars von Trier’s (what would be the Palme d’Or winning) Dancer in the Dark on the croisette.

In that seventeen year span, Haneke has added a pair of Palme d’Or wins and we’ve gone through some aesthetic changes. While we’re still in the beta launch phase, you’ll quickly notice that overall, the new IONCINEMA.com 6.0 makes for a much better  reading and viewing experience. But we’ve changed more than just the drapes.

While it served us well for almost a decade plus, we’ve moved away from our Saul Bass inspirited logo design in favor of a more H. G. Wells inspired Things to Come font type. In the color emotion guide, orange is deemed extroverted and optimistic and our ionization assessment of film is visually captured in the positive/negative charge embedded within the logo.

Here are some previous incarnations of the site over the years.

Related Topics:

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Opinionator

Super 8: Trending

The Conversation UCR

The Conversation

The Conversation: Regarding Un Certain Regard – Top 3 Most Anticipated Picks
The Conversation Nicholas Bell

The Conversation

The Conversation: Top 3 Most Anticipated Directors’ Fortnight Picks: Denis, Baker & Dumont
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Reviews

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 | Review
Happy End Michael Haneke

Opinionator

IONCINEMA.com 6.0
Alien: Covenant Ridley Scott

Reviews

Alien: Covenant | Review
The Lovers Azazel Jacobs Review

Reviews

The Lovers | Review

Reviews

The Circle | Review
The Dinner Oren Moverman

Reviews

The Dinner | Review

IONCINEMA.com on Twitter

Banner
To Top