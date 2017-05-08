Nicholas Bell and I will be in the trenches (to be precise: Day 9 / week 2 ) of Cannes Film Festival when IONCINEMA.com is one year shy of the legal drinking age. Back when I started this project, Michael Haneke’s pounding Code Unknown was measuring up against Wong Kar-wai’s In the Mood for Love, Edward Yang’s Yi Yi, Roy Andersson’s Songs from the Second Floor and Lars von Trier’s (what would be the Palme d’Or winning) Dancer in the Dark on the croisette.

In that seventeen year span, Haneke has added a pair of Palme d’Or wins and we’ve gone through some aesthetic changes. While we’re still in the beta launch phase, you’ll quickly notice that overall, the new IONCINEMA.com 6.0 makes for a much better reading and viewing experience. But we’ve changed more than just the drapes.

While it served us well for almost a decade plus, we’ve moved away from our Saul Bass inspirited logo design in favor of a more H. G. Wells inspired Things to Come font type. In the color emotion guide, orange is deemed extroverted and optimistic and our ionization assessment of film is visually captured in the positive/negative charge embedded within the logo.

Here are some previous incarnations of the site over the years.