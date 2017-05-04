Chuck | Review

The Great White Hype: Falardeau Explores the Real Life Rocky

Quebecois director Philippe Falardeau tackles an obscure but curious cultural footnote with Chuck, which transforms the relevance of boxer Chuck Wepner, who famously went fifteen rounds in the ring with Muhammad Ali, into a familiar underdog story. Of course, Wepner’s other major claim to fame is how his fifteen minutes of fame inspired Sylvester Stallone to make the iconic Rocky (1976), and it’s this peculiar periphery to his own story which results in the film’s ability to offer something a bit more interesting than the usual biopic checklist, including a layered, winning performance from Liev Schreiber is enhanced by some particularly careful characterizations from the supporting cast.

A quartet of intriguing scribes includes Michael Cristofer (The Witches of Eastwick; Gia), Jerry Stahl (Permanent Midnight), documentarian Jeff Feuerzeig (Author: The JT Leroy Story), and Schreiber himself, who together touch on certain familiar elements (addiction, adultery) mixed with the warping but provocative brushes with fame, to satisfy compassionate and believable emotional plateaus.

In 1970s New Jersey, Chuck “The Bayone Bleeder” Wepner is offered the chance of a lifetime. Following the famous showdown between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman, Don King wanted to churn a sensational, racially charged stunt by pitting his prizefighter against a white opponent, leading to a match with Wepner, ranked as number eight on the heavyweight list. As Chuck contends with the opportunity to snag the heavyweight title, marital problems at home with Phyliss (Elisabeth Moss) abound. But following a punishing fifteen rounds in the ring with Ali, Wepner’s career is revitalized despite his loss, and so is his marriage…at first. Another stroke of luck comes when Sylvester Stallone (Morgan Spector) famously based his hit film Rocky on Wepner, which only made the prizefighter hungry for more fame.

His marriage failing, the boxer spirals into a heavy cocaine addiction, ruining continual opportunities, which would see him go to desperate lengths (including a match opposite Andre the Giant, and, eventually, a grizzly bear) in the ring. Until he meets a kindly barista (Naomi Watts) willing to accept him as more or less the man he is.

Schreiber’s Wepner narrates his own woebegone tale of a lonely, hard-headed soul who seems to have single-handedly formulated his own professional demise. Falardeau deliciously references Ralph Nelson’s 1962 classic Requiem for a Heavyweight, in which a gone-to-seed Anthony Quinn struggles to support himself after he’s aged out of the only profession he knows. As depicted in Chuck, the melancholy romanticism of the Quinn character seems to have sown the seeds of Wepner’s undoing, a man doomed to blossom briefly and forever cling to the fantasies of a glory which could have been.

Of course, the usual travails defining a problematic cocaine addiction and a lascivious penchant for nubile, impressionable women lead to the usual dramatic showdowns. But a tremendous Elisabeth Moss breathes some zest into what could have been the thankless role of the long-suffering wife. An unappealing turn from comedian Jim Gaffigan as Wepner’s enabling childhood friend also scores points, as does the usually enigmatic Ron Perlman as his stunt hungry manager.

Some extra textual influences lend unexpected depths to Chuck. Originally titled The Bleeder due to Wepner’s nickname inspired by his famously profuse blood flow when wounded, the title change to Falardeau’s film might be a bit too obsequious to its subject. We come to learn Wepner loathed the moniker, which may explain this decision, but for those who have no prior knowledge of the boxer, marketing Chuck could prove burdensome with such a cursory epithet.

Unexpectedly, Falardeau’s casting of Naomi Watts as Wepner’s second major love interest grants the film some additional gravitas considering the two actors quietly divorced not too long after making it. As they tenderly kiss upon beginning a tenuous romance, Falardeau chooses The Mills Brothers’ “You Always Hurt the One You Love,” which tinges this sweetness with heavyhearted finality. Although not quiet on par with his Oscar nominated 2011 breakout Monsieur Lazhar, this is a long way from Falardeau’s schmaltzy and romanticized English language debut The Good Lie (2014), and well worth a look.

★★★/☆☆☆☆☆