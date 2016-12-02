Home / Video / 2016 Sundance Film Fest Video: Nicolas Pesce’s The Eyes Of My Mother

By on December 2, 2016
The Eyes of My Mother

Not only one of the more temptingly tasty items from the NEXT section but the entire 2016 Sundance slate, the B&W, economically compact title with a side-dish of Portuguese and next to no dialogue was one of the best directorial debuts of the year. Picked up just after the fest quickly after the fest by Magnolia folks, the Borderline Films crew supported project produced by Max Born, Jacob Wasserman and Schuyler Weiss, this features Kika Magalhaes and Will Brill and includes expertly lensed work from Zach Kuperstein. Here is the world premiere post Q&A screening for Nicolas Pesce’s The Eyes Of My Mother.

