Home / Video / Film Clips / Exclusive Behind the Scenes Clip: De Niro “Mann-ing Up” in Taylor Hackford’s The Comedian

Exclusive Behind the Scenes Clip: De Niro “Mann-ing Up” in Taylor Hackford’s The Comedian

By on May 3, 2017
The Comedian Taylor Hackford

Entering his fourth decade of filmmaking, An Officer and a Gentleman veteran helmer Taylor Hackford’s latest item received a bit more fanfare than his previous pair (2010’s Love Ranch, 2013’s Parker) this decade. Receiving one of the rare world preem slots at the AFI Fest this past November, The Comedian (now out on Blu) sees Robert De Niro (in a work buddy sequel to The King of Comedy) measure up with vet actors DeVito, Keitel and by the looks of this behind the scenes Blu-ray extra, an enthused Leslie Mann. Sony Pictures Classics released the film early February. Here is a snip-it.

Eric Lavallée is the founder, editor-in-chief and film critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top Films From Contemporary Film Auteurs: Almodóvar (Talk to Her), Coen Bros. (Fargo), Dardennes (La Promesse), Haneke (Caché), Hsiao-Hsien (Three Times), Kar-wai (In the Mood for Love), Kiarostami (Taste of Cherry), Lynch (Mulholland Dr.), Tarantino (Pulp Fiction), Van Sant (My Own Private Idaho), von Trier (Breaking the Waves)
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  • Facebook
  • Banner