Exclusive Behind the Scenes Clip: De Niro “Mann-ing Up” in Taylor Hackford’s The Comedian

Entering his fourth decade of filmmaking, An Officer and a Gentleman veteran helmer Taylor Hackford’s latest item received a bit more fanfare than his previous pair (2010’s Love Ranch, 2013’s Parker) this decade. Receiving one of the rare world preem slots at the AFI Fest this past November, The Comedian (now out on Blu) sees Robert De Niro (in a work buddy sequel to The King of Comedy) measure up with vet actors DeVito, Keitel and by the looks of this behind the scenes Blu-ray extra, an enthused Leslie Mann. Sony Pictures Classics released the film early February. Here is a snip-it.