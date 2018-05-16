Connect with us
2018 Cannes Critics’ Panel: Day 9 – David Robert Mitchell’s Under the Silver Lake

This Cannes edition becomes a 3-peat for director David Robert Mitchell. After unveiling (a rare SXSW Austin to Cannes trip) for The Myth of the American Sleepover (2010), an following it up with It Follows (2014) once again in the Critic’s Week, this becomes Mitchell’s first time in the big competition. One of two Amerian titles in the comp, this sees Andrew Garfield play Sam, an affable but aimless young man, becomes an unwitting detective who quickly finds himself in over his head as he investigates the mysterious disappearance of his beautiful neighbor, with whom he has fallen in love.

With about half of our critics weighing in, we can officially declare this as a competition misfire with an average 2.2 score – but the film does have it’s supporters.

