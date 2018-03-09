Video: Cory Finley’s Thoroughbred | 2017 Sundance Film Festival

Connect with us

The Focus Features folks played the long game with this IPO. A surprise personal favorite of mine, the indie distributor release the dark comedy tomorrow after than a year after it’s Park City premiere. I called Thoroughbred “a major showcase for the likes of Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy and solid break-out material for writer-director Cory Finley, playing like upper crust Cruel Intentions, the venus flytrap set-up is embedded with a devilish quality and the back in forth banter between female co-leads is delish.” A U.S. Dramatic Comp title, this is post screening Q&A footage with Finley on hand  which I grabbed late in the fest (January 26th at the Egyptian to be precise).

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

