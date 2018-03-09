Video: Cory Finley’s Thoroughbred | 2017 Sundance Film Festival

The Focus Features folks played the long game with this IPO. A surprise personal favorite of mine, the indie distributor release the dark comedy tomorrow after than a year after it’s Park City premiere. I called Thoroughbred “a major showcase for the likes of Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy and solid break-out material for writer-director Cory Finley, playing like upper crust Cruel Intentions, the venus flytrap set-up is embedded with a devilish quality and the back in forth banter between female co-leads is delish.” A U.S. Dramatic Comp title, this is post screening Q&A footage with Finley on hand which I grabbed late in the fest (January 26th at the Egyptian to be precise).