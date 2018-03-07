Flashback: Jordan Peele’s Get Out | 2017 Sundance Film Festival World Premiere Secret Screening

The rare studio film to shore up at the fest, Get Out would have an epic box office (become one of the most profitable “independent films since Deep Throat) and its awards haul helped solidify Jordan Peele‘s future slate and made producer Jason Blum look like the genius that he already is.

It all began in Park City with a secret midnight screening at the Library theatre on January 24th of 2017. This starred Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Marcus Henderson, Betty Gabriel, Lakeith Stanfield and Stephen Root.