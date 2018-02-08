Connect with us

Video: Alex Ross Perry’s Golden Exits – 2017 Sundance Film Festival

Alex Ross Perry's Golden Exits

Film Festivals

Video: Alex Ross Perry’s Golden Exits – 2017 Sundance Film Festival

Published on

Despite being one of the best offerings at the 2017 edition of the Sundance Film Festival, and categorically Alex Ross Perry‘s most seminal film to date (in some circles that crown is reserved to his previous number in Listen Up Philip) Golden Exits finally drops this weekend via Vertical Entertainment.

Featuring an ensemble cast with toppers Emily Browning, Adam Horovitz, Mary-Louise Parker, Lily Rabe, Jason Schwartzman and Chloë Sevigny, this also features an impressive film tech crew in Composer Keegan DeWitt, Cinematographer Sean Price Williams, Editor Robert Greene, Production Designers Fletcher Chancey and Scott Kuzio, and Makeup Department’s Amy L. Forsythe. Here is post Q&A footage of the world premiere screening on January 22nd at the Library Center theatre.

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Film Festivals

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Nicholas Bell Top 10 Sundance 2018

Film Festivals

2018 Sundance Film Festival: Panos Cosmatos’ “Mandy” Leads Nicholas Bell’s Top 10
2018 Sundance Film Festival Dylan Kai Dempsey's Top 10

Film Festivals

2018 Sundance Film Festival: Bing Liu’s “Minding The Gap” Leads Dylan Kai Dempsey’s Top 10
Sebastian-Lelio-A-Fantastic-Woman-review

Reviews

A Fantastic Woman | Review
Craig William Macneill Lizzie

Reviews

Lizzie | 2018 Sundance Film Festival Review
Rick Alverson's The Mountain

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #1. Rick Alverson’s The Mountain
Harrison Atkins (Madeline's Madeline)

Film Festivals

2018 NEXT Section Sundance Trading Card Series: #16. Harrison Atkins (Madeline’s Madeline)
Sebastian Hofmann Time Share (Tiempo Compartido)

Reviews

Time Share (Tiempo Compartido) | 2018 Sundance Film Festival Review
Antonio Campos' The Devil All The Time

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #2. Antonio Campos’ The Devil All The Time
Tim Sutton Donnybrook

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #11. Tim Sutton’s Donnybrook
Private Life Tamara Jenkins

Reviews

Private Life | 2018 Sundance Film Festival Review
the-conversation
To Top