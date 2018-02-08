Video: Alex Ross Perry’s Golden Exits – 2017 Sundance Film Festival

Despite being one of the best offerings at the 2017 edition of the Sundance Film Festival, and categorically Alex Ross Perry‘s most seminal film to date (in some circles that crown is reserved to his previous number in Listen Up Philip) Golden Exits finally drops this weekend via Vertical Entertainment.

Featuring an ensemble cast with toppers Emily Browning, Adam Horovitz, Mary-Louise Parker, Lily Rabe, Jason Schwartzman and Chloë Sevigny, this also features an impressive film tech crew in Composer Keegan DeWitt, Cinematographer Sean Price Williams, Editor Robert Greene, Production Designers Fletcher Chancey and Scott Kuzio, and Makeup Department’s Amy L. Forsythe. Here is post Q&A footage of the world premiere screening on January 22nd at the Library Center theatre.