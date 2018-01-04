Connect with us
Joanna Hogg The Souvenir: Part I

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #40. Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir: Part I

Published on

The Souvenir: Part 1

British director Joanna Hogg has remained one of the UK’s most underrated auteur assets since breaking out of television in the late 2000s with Unrelated (2008), which starred a young Tom Hiddleston—until 2018, that is. An early acolyte of Derek Jarman’s (Tilda Swinton appeared in Hogg’s 1988 graduation piece, Caprice), Hogg continued to collaborate with Hiddleston on her next two films, 2010’s Archipelago and 2013’s Exhibition (which competed at the Locarno Film Festival). But her long-gestating fourth feature, which is planned to be split up into two distinct parts, will be produced by Martin Scorsese and will star Robert Pattinson. The Souvenir: Part I is a romantic thriller set in the 1980s, with Ariane Labed (the Greek Weird Wave alum, who starred in ALPS and Attenberg) as a film student who becomes with a complicated man. Writer-director Richard Ayoade (of 2009’s Submarine and 2013’s The Double) also stars.

Mubi & IONCINEMA.com

Release Date/Prediction: The presence of Robert Pattinson immediately put Hogg and her project on an elevated platform. With Part I in post-production (the second chapter is supposed to film over Summer 2018), we expect the presence of the actor to make this a potential Cannes contender (David Michod’s The Rover landed out-of-competition in 2014, and in 2017 the Safdie Bros.’ Good Time landed a comp slot), and could potentially make Pattinson a leitmotif of the 2018 edition should Claire Denis and the Zellner Bros. (post Sundance, international preem status) also receive invites.
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , ,

Los Angeles based Nicholas Bell is IONCINEMA.com's Chief Film Critic and covers film festivals such as Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, TIFF and AFI. His top 3 for 2016: Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade), Elle (Paul Verhoeven) and OJ: Made in America (Ezra Edelman).

Click to comment

More in Annual Top Films Lists

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Happy End Haneke

Reviews

Happy End | Review
Paolo Virzi Leisure Seeker

Reviews

The Leisure Seeker | Review
Maya Vitkova, Amman Abbasi & Beth de Araújo

Festival Lab News

Maya Vitkova, Amman Abbasi & Beth de Araújo Among 2018 Sundance Institute Screenwriters Lab Fellows
2018 Sundance Tamara Jenkins

Film Festivals

2018 Sundance Add-Ons: Premieres include Hannah Fidell & Tamara Jenkins + Lynne Ramsay Confirmed for Spotlight
Joachim Trier Thelma Interview

Interviews

Interview: Joachim Trier – Thelma
Donna Deitch Desert Hearts Review

Disc Reviews

Criterion Collection: Desert Hearts (1985) | Blu-ray Review
All the Money in the World Review

Reviews

All the Money in the World | Review
Criterion Collection: Jabberwocky (1977) Review

Disc Reviews

Criterion Collection: Jabberwocky (1977) | Blu-ray Review
the-conversation
To Top