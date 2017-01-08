Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #28. Philippe Garrel’s One Day Lover

One Day Lover

Director: Philippe Garrel

Writer: Jean-Claude Carriere, Caroline Deruas-Garrel, Arlette Langmann, Philippe Garrel

French auteur Philippe Garrel presented one of his strongest entries in years with 2015’s In the Shadow of Women, which opened the Directors’ Fortnight. He’s reunited with the same trio of writers on that title for his twenty-sixth feature, One Day Lover, which tells the story of a twenty-three year old woman who shows up at home after her lover dumped her, while her father now lives with his own girlfriend, who is also twenty-three.

Cast: Eric Caravaca, Esther Garrel, Louise Chevillotte

Production Co./Producer(s): Arte France Cinema (Olivier Pere), SBS Productions (Said Ben Said).

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Garrel has become increasingly more prolific over the past several years, and he’s competed the most in Venice with six entries (twice winning the Silver Lion, in 1991 and 2005). Garrel competed once at Cannes in 2008 with Frontier of the Dawn, while the consensus was he was robbed of a competition slot for 2015’s In the Shadow of Women. Filming for One Day Lover took place over May and June 2016, so assuming Berlin is completely bypassed, Garrel may be returning for a second chance in the Cannes competition.