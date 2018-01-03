Connect with us
Quentin Dupieux Au Poste

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #57. Quentin Dupieux’s Au Poste

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #57. Quentin Dupieux’s Au Poste

Published on

Au Poste

Having taken a two-year break from filmmaking to work on a new album under his pseudonym Mr. Oizo (the famed electro house musician), French filmmaker Quentin Dupieux announced production on a new film this past fall, Au Poste, the filmmaker’s first film project in France since his 2007 film Steak. He returns to the world of law enforcement with his latest, which will take place in a police station where a bizarre murder has occurred. Dupieux lines up an exciting cast, including Anais Demoustier (Ozon’s The New Girlfriend) and rapper Orelsan alongside Belgium’s Benoit Poelvoorde, who replaces the originally announced Albert Dupontel.

Mubi & IONCINEMA.com

Release Date/Prediction: Dupieux’s Reality (2014) premiered in the Horizons sidebar in Venice. Dupieux also has a working relationship at Sundance, where Wrong competed in 2012 and Wrong Cops was screened as a work-in-progress, but the film’s production schedule would indicate Dupieux has a chance of bowing either in Locarno or a return to Venice, perhaps in a sidebar.
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , ,

Los Angeles based Nicholas Bell is IONCINEMA.com's Chief Film Critic and covers film festivals such as Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, TIFF and AFI. His top 3 for 2016: Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade), Elle (Paul Verhoeven) and OJ: Made in America (Ezra Edelman).

Click to comment

More in Annual Top Films Lists

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Happy End Haneke

Reviews

Happy End | Review
Paolo Virzi Leisure Seeker

Reviews

The Leisure Seeker | Review
Maya Vitkova, Amman Abbasi & Beth de Araújo

Festival Lab News

Maya Vitkova, Amman Abbasi & Beth de Araújo Among 2018 Sundance Institute Screenwriters Lab Fellows
2018 Sundance Tamara Jenkins

Film Festivals

2018 Sundance Add-Ons: Premieres include Hannah Fidell & Tamara Jenkins + Lynne Ramsay Confirmed for Spotlight
Joachim Trier Thelma Interview

Interviews

Interview: Joachim Trier – Thelma
Donna Deitch Desert Hearts Review

Disc Reviews

Criterion Collection: Desert Hearts (1985) | Blu-ray Review
All the Money in the World Review

Reviews

All the Money in the World | Review
Criterion Collection: Jabberwocky (1977) Review

Disc Reviews

Criterion Collection: Jabberwocky (1977) | Blu-ray Review
the-conversation
To Top