Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #57. Quentin Dupieux’s Au Poste

Au Poste

Having taken a two-year break from filmmaking to work on a new album under his pseudonym Mr. Oizo (the famed electro house musician), French filmmaker Quentin Dupieux announced production on a new film this past fall, Au Poste, the filmmaker’s first film project in France since his 2007 film Steak. He returns to the world of law enforcement with his latest, which will take place in a police station where a bizarre murder has occurred. Dupieux lines up an exciting cast, including Anais Demoustier (Ozon’s The New Girlfriend) and rapper Orelsan alongside Belgium’s Benoit Poelvoorde, who replaces the originally announced Albert Dupontel.

Release Date/Prediction: Dupieux’s Reality (2014) premiered in the Horizons sidebar in Venice. Dupieux also has a working relationship at Sundance, where Wrong competed in 2012 and Wrong Cops was screened as a work-in-progress, but the film’s production schedule would indicate Dupieux has a chance of bowing either in Locarno or a return to Venice, perhaps in a sidebar.