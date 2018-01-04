Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #37. Sebastian Schipper’s Caravan

Caravan

Since his 2015 breakout Victoria (read ★★★½ review), the two-hour plus single-shot romantic drama/heist thriller premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival (and took home the Silver Bear for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography), anticipation has been high for German director Sebastian Schipper’s next project. Although news broke in 2016 of an adaptation of Jessica Stern’s Denial, which was announced as being produced by Darren Aronofsky, Schipper has instead embarked on a different English language debut for his fifth feature, Caravan. With notable German actor Moritz Bleibtreu and Britain’s Ben Chaplin in supporting roles, Schipper’s latest details the journey of two young men, a refugee and a runaway, (Stephane Bak and Fionn Whitehead of Dunkirk, 2017) as they jet across Europe in search of the former’s brother.

Release Date/Prediction: With the lauded reputation of Victoria under his belt, we expect Berlin to welcome Schipper back with open arms. Less likely, but also a possibility, is for Schipper to bow Caravan at Cannes, but German directors notoriously have a difficult time breaking into the main competition.