Through the Looking-Glass…Top 100 Most Anticipated Films of 2018: #3. Claire Denis’ Black Glasses (Les Lunettes Noir)

Black Glasses (Les Lunettes Noir)

Director: Claire Denis

Writer: Claire Denis

Actress Juliette Binoche unveiled to the Hungarian press last October she was working on a new project with Claire Denis which the director had adapted from Roland Barthes’ A Lover’s Discourse. Well, it sounds like this would be the Denis project being backed by the CNC, announced last July under the title Les Lunettes Noir (Black Glasses). A recent call for extras on the project during a two day filming location in Creuse unveiled another startling surprise…Binoche’s co-star will be none other than Gerard Depardieu, who infamously made less than complimentary comments about the actress several years ago.

Cast: Juliette Binoche, Gerard Depardieu

Production Co./Producer(s): CNC.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Depending on where Denis is with her earlier announced title, the English language High Life, which was supposed to go into production first, should determine when Black Glasses is completed and where it will eventually compete. Binoche and Depardieu are regulars on the Croisette, and though smaller in scale than Denis’ sci-fi film, this could be a contender at Cannes or perhaps Venice of 2018 (however, there’s also the possibility of Black Glasses being ready for fall of 2017 since it would seem principal photography is underway—but since Denis has several irons in the fire, we’ll have to wait and see).