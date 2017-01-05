Home / Indie Film News / Annual Top Films Lists / Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #57. Pablo Berger’s Abracadabra

January 5, 2017
Director: Pablo Berger
Writer: Pablo Berger

Spanish director Pablo Berger achieved breakout success with his 2012 sophomore film Blancanieves, a black and white rendition of Snow White filtered through the bullfighting scene of 1920s Seville. Berger reunites with leading lady Maribel Verdu for his latest, Abracadabra, a project described as a dark comedy with hints of sci-fi and suspense when a Madrid housewife suspects her husband has been possessed by an evil spirit. Wardrobe designer Paco Delgado also reunites with Berger, which promises a new film as visually sumptuous as it is entertaining.

Cast: Maribel Verdu, Antonio de la Torre, Jose Mota, Quim Gutierrez, Jose Maria Pou

Production Co./Producer(s): Arcadia Motion Pictures, Persefone Films AIE, Noodles Productions, Atresmedia Cine, Movistar+, Scopt Pictures.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Blancanieves premiered out of TIFF before cascading through the festival circuit and snagging several Goya awards. We expect Berger’s latest to be featured in a notable line-up prior to the fall, and seems a perfect fit for something like the Directors’ Fortnight.

