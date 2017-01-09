Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #8. Serge Bozon’s Madame Hyde

Madame Hyde

Director: Serge Bozon

Writer: Serge Bozon

Serge Bozon’s wonky sophomore effort Tip Top was a slapstick comedy skewering racial tension and police procedures in France starring Isabelle Huppert and Sandrine Kiberlian as a pair of bizarre Internal Affairs officers. Bozon reteams with Huppert for Madame Hyde, a female centric version of Robert Louis Stevenson’s famous Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, examining the contemporary education system in this story about a teacher whose demeanor changes after she’s struck by lightning. Co-starring Romain Duris (at one point Gerard Depardieu was also attached, but this appears to be no longer the case), this promises to be one of the most original re-imaginings apt to be seen this year (and if you caught Huppert’s performance in Tip Top, which released in US theaters in 2014, then you should be very excited).

Cast: Isabelle Huppert, Romain Duris, Jose Garcia

Production Co./Producer(s): Arte France Cinema (Olivier Pere), Les Films Pelleas.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Bozon has premiered both his previous films in the Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes (La France in 2007; Tip Tip in 2013). The increasingly fraught selection of French language titles for the main competition may increase the chances of Bozon returning to the sidebar, but with Huppert in a starring role, you never know. Filming was completed in early November 2016, so it should be ready in time.