From Peach Fuzz to Oscar Buzz! Call Me by Your Name Wins Big at 2017 Gotham Awards

As the evening progressed it looked as if Get Out would four-peat with Jordan Peele‘s debut feature landing Best Screenplay, Breakthrough Director and the Audience award respectively, but Best Feature honors (and Breakthrough Actor for Timothée Chalamet) went to Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name. Both films made a splash at Sundance, and will square off once again at the Indie Spirit Awards in February, with a probable third round at the Oscars. Another sure bet appears to be Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Saoirse Ronan — likewise for James Franco and his perf in The Disaster Artist. Here were the winners at noms at what looked to be a rather tame ceremony.

Best Feature

“Call Me by Your Name”

“The Florida Project”

“Get Out”

“Good Time”

“I, Tonya”

Best Documentary

“Ex Libris – The New York Public Library”

“Rat Film”

“Strong Island”

“Whose Streets?”

“The Work”

Audience Award

“Get Out”

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Betts for “Novitiate”

Greta Gerwig for “Lady Bird”

Kogonada for “Columbus”

Jordan Peele for “Get Out”

Joshua Z Weinstein for “Menashe”

Best Screenplay

“The Big Sick,” Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani

“Brad’s Status,” Mike White

“Call Me by Your Name,”James Ivory

“Columbus,” Kogonada

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele

“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig

Best Actor

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Robert Pattinson, “Good Time”

Harry Dean Stanton, “Lucky”

Adam Sandler, “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)”

Best Actress

Haley Lu Richardson, “Columbus”

Melanie Lynskey, “i don’t feel at home in this world anymore.”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Lois Smith, “Marjorie Prime”

Special Jury Award For Ensemble Performance

“Mudbound”

Breakthrough Actor

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Harris Dickinson, “Beach Rats”

Kelvin Harrison, Jr., “It Comes at Night”

Brooklynn Prince, “The Florida Project”