2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Day 10: Fatih Akin Wants Revenge with In the Fade

Perhaps a surprise inclusion after The Cut was unceremoniously not selected for Cannes on his last time out, not including his pair of Special screening docus (Crossing the Bridge in 2005 and Polluting Paradise in 2012), along with the Best Screenplay winning 2007’s The Edge of Heaven (an arguably still his best feature in a filmography that began with the 1998’s Locarno selected Short Sharp Shock) this is technically only his second time in the big ring. Starring Diane Kruger, Fatih Akin’s In the Fade has yet to be accurately graded, but so far it’s competing for the lowest graded film of the fest.

