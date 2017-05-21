Connect with us

2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Day 5: Michel Hazanavicius Jump Cuts to Redoubtable

The first week ends with the return of Michel Hazanavicius and his latest project, Redoubtable. He gave us the OSS films, Cannes invited The Artist and The Search, and this biopic on the original enfant terrible sees Louis Garrel as Jean-Luc Godard who falls in love with actress Anne Wiazemsky (Stacy Martin) while shooting a movie. It got average, favorable grades from our crew.

Check back with us twice daily for the latest grades and make sure to click on the grid below for a larger version.

