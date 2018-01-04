Connect with us
Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #30. Matteo Garrone’s Dogman

Pinocchio seems to be a cursed property. With both Guillermo Del Toro and Matteo Garrone’s plans derailed for a new adaptation of the famed Carlo Collodi novel, it seems both have had to set their sights on other projects. The Italian auteur has quickly latched onto a different kind of narrative with Dogman, which focuses on what’s described as one of the most gruesome murder cases in post-WWII Italy concerning a coked-up dog groomer in 1980’s suburban gangland. This promises to be a return to the subject matter of Garrone’s 2008 breakout, Gomorra. This stars Edoardo Pesce, Nunzia Schiano and Gianluca Gobbi.

Release Date/Prediction: Garrone has slowly worked his way into the distinction of one of Italy’s most important contemporary auteurs since debuting his immigration drama Land in Between in 1996. Competing in Berlin in 2004 with First Love, Garrone quickly rose to international acclaim in 2008 with a gritty glance at Italy’s criminal underbelly with Gomorra. After winning the Grand Prize of the Jury at Cannes, Garrone would be awarded the same prize in 2012 for Reality, and compete in Cannes 2015 with his overlooked English language debut Tale of Tales. We expect Garrone to be a major contender for Cannes 2018, where he could compete for the fourth time.
Los Angeles based Nicholas Bell is IONCINEMA.com's Chief Film Critic and covers film festivals such as Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, TIFF and AFI. His top 3 for 2016: Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade), Elle (Paul Verhoeven) and OJ: Made in America (Ezra Edelman).

