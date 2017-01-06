Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #39. Andre Techine’s Our Roaring Twenties

Our Roaring Twenties

Director: Andre Techine

Writer: Andre Techine, Cedric Anger

The perennial Andre Techine presented one of his best films to date in 2016 with Being 17 (review), which premiered in competition at the 2016 Berlin International Film Festival. He’s already completed another project, his 22nd film to date, Our Roaring Twenties (Nos Annees Folles), co-written by director Cedric Anger (it’s worthy to note Being 17 was also co-written by a notable director, Celine Sciamma). Techine has assembled a promising cast for a curious WWI drama. Recently wed, Paul has no desire to serve on the frontlines, maiming himself and deserting his military duty. To avoid being hanged, his wife Louise dresses him as a woman and they masquerade around 1920s Paris, where Paul, now Suzanne, becomes quite a sensation. However, when France grants amnesty to deserters in 1925, Louise assumes Suzanne will resort to being Paul again. Pierre Deladonchamps (of Guiraudie’s Stranger by the Lake, 2013) is inspired casting alongside the likes of Celine Salette (House of Tolerance, 2011) and Gregoire Leprince-Ringuet (Love Songs, 2007).

Cast: Pierre Deladonchamps, Celine Salette, Gregoire Leprince-Ringeut, Michel Fau.

Production Co./Producer(s): ARP Selection (Laurent Petin, Michele Halberstadt).

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Production wrapped last October, and while Techine was only recently in Berlin (his third time competing), his return to the Berlinale isn’t too much of a stretch. Having competed six times for the Palme d’Or (the last in 2003 with Strayed), Cannes could be a consideration as well, although the last two times Techine attended the festival, he has played out of competition (In the Name of My Daughter, 2014) and in Directors’ Fortnight (Unforgivable, 2011).