Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #53. Francois Ozon’s Double Lover

Double Lover

Director: Francois Ozon

Writer: Francois Ozon

Perennial favorite Francois Ozon shows no signs of slowing, embarking on his seventeenth feature Double Lover even as he enjoys the critical acclaim of his latest feature Frantz ever since it competed in Venice 2016. His latest tells the story of a troubled young woman who falls in love with her therapist but eventually learns he has a secret life he tried to keep hidden from her. Ozon reunites with two actors who have already been featured in his work, including Jeremie Renier (who starred in Criminal Lovers and Potiche) and Marine Vacth (the lead from 2013’s Young & Beautiful).

Cast: Jeremie Renier, Marine Vacth, Jacqueline Bisset

Production Co./Producer(s): Mandarin Production (Eric & Nicolas Altmayer), Scope Pictures.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Ozon has appeared regularly in Berlin and Venice and only twice competed in Cannes (in 2003 and 2013). Double Lover will most likely follow his favored path of Venice and Toronto depending on production (and at the latest, perhaps Berlin 2018).