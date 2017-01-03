Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 83. Gael Morel’s Leg It

Leg It

Director: Gael Morel

Writer: Gael Morel, Rachid O.

Gael Morel came to prominence in his youth as an actor, nominated for a Cesar in Andre Techine’s well-received Wild Reeds (1994). Since then, Morel has become a director in his own right, having made five films plus some television features. Often, he works with some of France’s most esteemed actresses, such as Catherine Deneuve in his 2007 title Apres Lui (co-written by Christophe Honore) and his underrated 2011 gay serial killer drama Our Paradise, which featured Beatrice Dalle. His sixth film, Leg It (Prendre le large) stars Sandrine Bonnaire and Lubna Azabal, the former playing Edith, a 45-year-old textile worker, who, rather than face unemployment when the company downsizes, volunteers to move to Morocco with the company’s new establishment.

Cast: Sandrine Bonnaire, Lubna Azabal, Mouna Fettou, Ilian Bergala.

Production Co./Producer(s): TS Productions (Anthony Doncque, Milena Poylo, Gilles Sacuto), Rhones-Alpes Cinema

U.S. Distributor: Rights available (both).

Release Date: Morel’s 1996 debut Full Speed played in the Directors’ Fortnight, as did his 2007 title Apres Lui. Although Our Paradise didn’t got a major festival route, we assume the presence of names like Bonnaire and Azabal should secure Morel a slot somewhere, perhaps a return to Directors’ Fortnight.