Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #48. Quentin Dupieux’s Au Poste

Au Poste

Director: Quentin Dupieux

Writer: Quentin Dupieux

Having taken a two-year break from filmmaking to work on a new album under his pseudonym Mr. Oizo (the famed electro house musician), French filmmaker Quentin Dupieux begins production on a new film, Au Poste, the filmmaker’s first film project in France since his 2007 film Steak. He returns to the world of law enforcement with his latest, which will take place in a police station where a bizarre murder has occurred. Dupieux lines up an exciting French cast, including Anais Demoustier (Ozon’s The New Girlfriend) alongside character actor Vincent Macaigne (The Innocents) and the comically inclined Albert Dupontel (whose last directorial effort, 2013’s 9 Months Stretch, snagged Sandrine Kiberlain a Cesar).

Cast: Anais Demoustier, Albert Dupontel, Gregoire Ludig, Vincent Macaigne, Orelsan

Production Co./Producer(s): Not available.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: With filming scheduled to commence shortly, Au Poste will either be available towards the end of 2017 or become a 2018 release. Dupieux’s Reality (2014) premiered in the Horizons sidebar in Venice, which could be a logical platform once again. However, Dupieux also has a working relationship at Sundance, where Wrong competed in 2012 and Wrong Cops was screened as a work-in-progress, which means this could very well be a Sundance 2018 possibility.