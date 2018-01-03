Connect with us
Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #59. Yann Gonzalez's Un couteau dans le coeur

Un couteau dans le coeur

Un couteau dans le coeur

Making headlines with his 2013 debut You and the Night, which detailed an orgy staged by a couple and their transvestite maid (check out the trailer), which featured Beatrice Dalle and a soundtrack by M83 (a band led by the director’s brother, Anthony Gonzalez), director Yann Gonzalez returns with the intriguing Un couteau dans le coeur (aka A Knife in the Heart). A blond hairdo wearing Vanessa Paradis (enjoying an art-house renaissance after appearing in the latest from Lithuania’s Sharunas Bartas in Frost as well as Guillaume Galliene’s Maryline) stars as a Parisian porn producer in this 1970s set bender. While attempting to mount a legitimate film production for personal reasons, a serial killer begins to murder the cast members.

Release Date/Prediction: You and the Night premiered in the 2013 Critics’ Week at the Cannes Film Festival as a Special Screening. With filming for Un couteau dans le coeur having taken place this past summer, Gonzalez seems a shoe in for Directors’ Fortnight.
Los Angeles based Nicholas Bell is IONCINEMA.com's Chief Film Critic and covers film festivals such as Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, TIFF and AFI. His top 3 for 2016: Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade), Elle (Paul Verhoeven) and OJ: Made in America (Ezra Edelman).

