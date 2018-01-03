Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #59. Yann Gonzalez’s Un couteau dans le coeur

Un couteau dans le coeur

Making headlines with his 2013 debut You and the Night, which detailed an orgy staged by a couple and their transvestite maid (check out the trailer), which featured Beatrice Dalle and a soundtrack by M83 (a band led by the director’s brother, Anthony Gonzalez), director Yann Gonzalez returns with the intriguing Un couteau dans le coeur (aka A Knife in the Heart). A blond hairdo wearing Vanessa Paradis (enjoying an art-house renaissance after appearing in the latest from Lithuania’s Sharunas Bartas in Frost as well as Guillaume Galliene’s Maryline) stars as a Parisian porn producer in this 1970s set bender. While attempting to mount a legitimate film production for personal reasons, a serial killer begins to murder the cast members.

Release Date/Prediction: You and the Night premiered in the 2013 Critics’ Week at the Cannes Film Festival as a Special Screening. With filming for Un couteau dans le coeur having taken place this past summer, Gonzalez seems a shoe in for Directors’ Fortnight.