2017 Sundance Film Festival Predictions: Greg Kinnear’s The Philosophy of Phil

By on November 30, 2016
Greg Kinnear The Philosophy of Phil

From Little Miss Sunshine to the more recent Little Men, Greg Kinnear has been part of the recent tapestry of the festival as an actor, but the past January he wrapped up his directorial debut. Described as a dark comedy, the shot in Vancouver The Philosophy of Phil stars stars Kinnear, Emily Mortimer, Jay Duplass, Robert Forster, Taylor Schilling, Bradley Whitford and Luke Wilson.

Gist: Written by Stephen Mazur, described as an existential comedy, this is about a depressed dentist (Kinnear) whose life is falling apart struggles to get his life back on track, after his patient…. who seemed to have it all… unexpectedly kills himself.

Production Co./Producers: Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert (Tully), Bradley Thomas (Hall Pass)

Prediction: Premieres section. Perhaps Tribeca or TIFF in the fall.

U.S. Distributor: Rights Available. WME (domestic). TBD (international)

Eric Lavallée is the founder, editor-in-chief and film critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000).
