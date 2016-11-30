Home / Indie Film News / Festival Predictions / 2017 Sundance Film Festival Predictions: Marius A. Markevicius’ Ashes in the Snow

2017 Sundance Film Festival Predictions: Marius A. Markevicius’ Ashes in the Snow

By on November 30, 2016
Ashes in the Snow

We’ve got Drake Doremus’ oft-used screenwriter in Ben York Jones, The Diary of a Teenage Girl starlet Bel Powley and a docu filmmaker who preemed his tale of oppressed 1992 Lithuanian basketball (The Other Dream Team) in Park City and you’ve got Sundance written all over this possible entry. Considered a buzz title at the recent AFM, Marius A. Markevicius could make a three-pointer at the buzzer with Ashes in the SnowMartin Wallström also stars.

Gist: Based on the book by Ruta Sepetys and screenplay by Ben York Jones, in 1941, an aspiring artist and her family are deported to Siberia amidst Stalin’s brutal dismantling of the Baltic region. In a seemingly hopeless place, love is the only means of survival.

Production Co./Producers: Chris Coen (Special Correspondents), Marius A. Markevicius.

Prediction: World Dramatic Comp.

U.S. Distributor: Rights Available. TBD (domestic). Radiant Films Intl. (international)

More 2017 Sundance Film Festival Predictions

  • Ari Gold's American Sway
    2017 Sundance Film Festival Predictions: Ari Gold’s American Sway
  • Greg Kinnear The Philosophy of Phil
    2017 Sundance Film Festival Predictions: Greg Kinnear’s The Philosophy of Phil
Eric Lavallée is the founder, editor-in-chief and film critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top Films From Contemporary Film Auteurs: Almodóvar (Talk to Her), Coen Bros. (Fargo), Dardennes (La Promesse), Haneke (Caché), Hsiao-Hsien (Three Times), Kar-wai (In the Mood for Love), Kiarostami (Taste of Cherry), Lynch (Mulholland Dr.), Tarantino (Pulp Fiction), Van Sant (My Own Private Idaho), von Trier (Breaking the Waves)
Related Items

  • Facebook
  • Banner