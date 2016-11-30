2017 Sundance Film Festival Predictions: Marius A. Markevicius’ Ashes in the Snow

We’ve got Drake Doremus’ oft-used screenwriter in Ben York Jones, The Diary of a Teenage Girl starlet Bel Powley and a docu filmmaker who preemed his tale of oppressed 1992 Lithuanian basketball (The Other Dream Team) in Park City and you’ve got Sundance written all over this possible entry. Considered a buzz title at the recent AFM, Marius A. Markevicius could make a three-pointer at the buzzer with Ashes in the Snow. Martin Wallström also stars.

Gist: Based on the book by Ruta Sepetys and screenplay by Ben York Jones, in 1941, an aspiring artist and her family are deported to Siberia amidst Stalin’s brutal dismantling of the Baltic region. In a seemingly hopeless place, love is the only means of survival.

Production Co./Producers: Chris Coen (Special Correspondents), Marius A. Markevicius.

Prediction: World Dramatic Comp.

U.S. Distributor: Rights Available. TBD (domestic). Radiant Films Intl. (international)