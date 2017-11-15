2018 Sundance Film Festival Predictions: Mélanie Laurent’s Galveston

Connect with us
Currently in a creative overdrive with a count of five feature films in just under a half dozen years, Mélanie Laurent began production on her sixth feature this past January. Before Laurent decided to make this her English-language directorial debut, Galveston originally had Borg vs McEnroe director Janus Metz set to direct with Matthias Schoenaerts as the possible face of revenge in what could be stamped as a possible contempo Taxi Driver kinda western. Last September, her TIFF preemed Plonger was stylistically strong and made good use of the specific locations but it was without a pulse but this set in Georgia pic could be this year’s Wind River inclusion equivalent for the fest. Steeped in Americana, this noirish crime thriller was written by True Detective’s Nic Pizzolatto before he got famous for the series and stars Ben Foster and Elle Fanning and reteams Plonger‘s Maria Valverde with Laurent. Take Shelter‘s Tyler Davidson produces.

Gist: Based on the novel of the same name, this centers on New Orleans hitman Roy Cady (Foster), diagnosed with lung cancer at 40. Before the cancer can do him in, however, he has more pressing concerns in the form of his mobster boss, who has decided to remove him from the business – and the world – via a set-up. Turning the tables, he goes on the run having rescued teenage hooker Raquel “Rocky” Arceneaux (Fanning). He’s persuaded to pick up her baby sister Tiffany, and with his new wards in tow, heads to his titular hometown to scheme revenge and redemption.

Production Co./Producers: Low Spark Films’ Tyler Davidson (The Land)

Prediction: A highly sought after acquisitions Premieres section title would be the most probable bet, or they might wait until Cannes where her sophomore film Breathe preemed.

U.S. Distributor: Rights Available. TBD (domestic). Embankment Films (international)

 

 

