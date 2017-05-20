Connect with us

2017 Cannes Critics' Panel Day 4: Ruben Ostlund Tumbles Up the Stairs with The Square

The Square Ruben Ostlund

He received an earlier screening late last night and has been consider the buzz title (mostly for better) and mentioned in the same breathe as his Un Certain Regard Grand Jury prize winning Force Majeure in 2014. Having previously shown Play (Director’s Fortnight) and Involuntary (2008) it would have indeed been an off year if The Square was not the last minute invite. This synopsis doesn’t do it justice, but The Square tells the story of a manager of the museum (brilliantly played by Claes Bang) who is responsible for an exhibition space that houses a new installation which provides people with a symbolic space.

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

