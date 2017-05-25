2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Day 9: Critics Getting High with Benny & Josh Safdie’s Good Time

You always remember your first time. I was there when the two pees in a pod, Ronald Bronstein and Eleonore Hendricks were included in Quinzaine for Go Get Some Rosemary (renamed Daddy Longlegs). With Heaven Knows What being selected for the Lido (in 2014), Benny and Josh Safdie landed the type of clout that would make this competition berth possible, it also helps that they scored a Robert Pattinson to trade blows and retorts with street looking Buddy Duress. The A24 distributed film Good Time is the today’s major buzz title with American, international and French based critics getting high on this crime drama.