Connect with us

2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Wrap-Up: Campillo, Ramsay & Zvyagintsev Place 1-2-3

120 battements par minute Cannes 2017

Film Festivals

2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Wrap-Up: Campillo, Ramsay & Zvyagintsev Place 1-2-3

2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Wrap-Up: Campillo, Ramsay & Zvyagintsev Place 1-2-3

Published on

2017 would see nineteen competition films, and from Day 3 and never giving up the lead, Robin Campillo’s BPM held onto its lead to win our Cannes Critics’ Panel derby with an average of 3.8. The narrative almost changed with the very last competition film when Lynne Ramsay rushed to get her final cut onto the Croisette with You Were Never Really Here (3.6) and was close but no cigar for the second highest rated film just squeaking in in front of Zvyagintsev’s Loveless (3.5).

A three-way tie for fourth happens to be the case for Bong Joon Ho’s Okja (3.3.), Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories (3.3) and Hong Sangsoo’s The Day After (3.3). Not too far off we find a trio of Americans with the Safdie Bros.’ Good Time (3.2), Todd Haynes’ Wonderstruck (3.1), Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled (3.1). Completing the above average mark we have two favorites in Michael Haneke Happy End (3.0) and Ruben Ostlund’s The Square (3.0.).

Underneath that some folks were big on select items with Loznitsa’s A Gentle Creature (2.9), Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2.7), Kawase’s Radiance (2.7), Ozon’s Amant Double (2.7) and Hazanavicius’ Redoubtable (2.5) receiving a little love. The least liked items include In the Fade (2.0), Rodin (1.9) and Jupiter’s Moon (1.8). Here are all the final grades and full chart from our critics. See you in 2018!

Related Topics:, ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Film Festivals

Super 8: Trending

Film Festivals

Live from Cannes 2017: Introducing Our Cannes Critics’ Panel
Redoubtable Michel Hazanavicius

Film Festivals

2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Day 5: Michel Hazanavicius Jump Cuts to Redoubtable
Happy End Haneke

Film Festivals

2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Day 6: Things Fall Apart in Michael Haneke’s Happy End
Okja

Film Festivals

2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Day 3: Bong Joon-Ho Has No Pet Peeve’s with Okja
Happy End Haneke

Reviews

Happy End | 2017 Cannes Film Festival Review
Good Time Safdie Bros. Review

Reviews

Good Time | 2017 Cannes Film Festival Review
Good Time Safdies

Film Festivals

2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Day 9: Critics Getting High with Benny & Josh Safdie’s Good Time
The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Yorgos Lanthimos

Film Festivals

2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Day 6: Yorgos Lanthimos Does the Mash Potato with The Killing of a Sacred Deer

IONCINEMA.com on Twitter

Banner
To Top