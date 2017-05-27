2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Wrap-Up: Campillo, Ramsay & Zvyagintsev Place 1-2-3

2017 would see nineteen competition films, and from Day 3 and never giving up the lead, Robin Campillo’s BPM held onto its lead to win our Cannes Critics’ Panel derby with an average of 3.8. The narrative almost changed with the very last competition film when Lynne Ramsay rushed to get her final cut onto the Croisette with You Were Never Really Here (3.6) and was close but no cigar for the second highest rated film just squeaking in in front of Zvyagintsev’s Loveless (3.5).

A three-way tie for fourth happens to be the case for Bong Joon Ho’s Okja (3.3.), Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories (3.3) and Hong Sangsoo’s The Day After (3.3). Not too far off we find a trio of Americans with the Safdie Bros.’ Good Time (3.2), Todd Haynes’ Wonderstruck (3.1), Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled (3.1). Completing the above average mark we have two favorites in Michael Haneke Happy End (3.0) and Ruben Ostlund’s The Square (3.0.).

Underneath that some folks were big on select items with Loznitsa’s A Gentle Creature (2.9), Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2.7), Kawase’s Radiance (2.7), Ozon’s Amant Double (2.7) and Hazanavicius’ Redoubtable (2.5) receiving a little love. The least liked items include In the Fade (2.0), Rodin (1.9) and Jupiter’s Moon (1.8). Here are all the final grades and full chart from our critics. See you in 2018!