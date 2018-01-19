2018 NEXT Section Sundance Trading Card Series: #5. Nana Ghana (White Rabbit)

Eric Lavallee: Name me three of your favorite “2017 discoveries”

Nana Ghana: Joan Didion. Hamilton musical theater. The Office series. Charlottesville, Virginia.

Lavallee: In White Rabbit, Sophia appears to be enarmored by the presence of your character – perhaps she suffers from revolving door syndrome. I was wondering if you could describe some of the quirks, or how she interprets the world around her?

Ghana: Sophia’s interpretation of the world around her is very whimsical, erratic and quizzical, she sees the world as her play ground, I believe her curious nature, makes her interesting as a modern woman but also an unpredictable artist.

Lavallee: In terms of casting of the character process, what were Daryl & Vivian adamant about in terms of how your character should physically look or hold herself?

Ghana: Daryl was very adamant about my character Victoria to embody the everyday LA girl, a woman who moves comfortably in her skin. She’s exudes a soft confidence and is very approachable.

Click to expand!