Video: Steve Loveridge’s Matangi / Maya / M.I.A. | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

A docu project shrouded in controversy, and perhaps mystery, several including the singer/songwriter subject of the film (and perhaps even the filmmaker himself Steve Loveridge) never thought the M.I.A docu would see the day. Having trusted a friend with what are easily hundreds of hours of footage, her world premiere post screening reaction was that of a person who is used to being in control of her image and message, and had no say on what turned out to be an intimate and transparent musical diary, one that pieces and deconstructs the individual and displays how tenacity manifests itself creatively in her work. The treasure trove of nostalgia that is Matangi / Maya / M.I.A., left the artist perhaps vexxed and perplexed, and it made for a quite entertaining post-screening Q&A with lots of further “explaining to do”. Here is the world premiere post screening Q&A for the World Cinema Documentary Competition selection.