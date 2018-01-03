Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #46. Gabriel Mascaro’s Overgod

Overgod

Brazil’s Gabriel Mascaro broke into international success with his provocative sophomore film Neon Bull (read review) in 2015, where it won a Special Jury Prize out of the Horizons sidebar in Venice and an Honorable Mention out of Toronto’s first Platform competition (the year prior, Mascaro competed in Locarno with August Winds, 2014). His latest project, Overgod, centers on Morgana, a devout Evangelical Christian who helps struggling couples by inviting them to a religious swingers club. Described as an erotic gospel film, strange delights await when Morgana assumes the baby she is carrying may be the new messiah.

Release Date/Prediction: Casting for Mascaro’s latest was revealed in August with Julio Machado of Joaquim and Hard Labor playing the male lead opposite Dira Paes. Although the project is still listed as being in development, it seems Overgod is aiming for release in 2018. Mascaro could repeat a Locarno berth potentially, but the attention Neon Bull received may have producers vying for a Venice slot.