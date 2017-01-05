Home / Indie Film News / Annual Top Films Lists / Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #52. Michel Franco’s April’s Daughter

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #52. Michel Franco’s April’s Daughter

By on January 5, 2017
Michel Franco's April's Daughter

April’s Daughter

Director: Michel Franco
Writer: Michel Franco

With several irons in the fire, Mexican director Michel Franco commenced shooting his fifth feature, April’s Daughter, in Puerto Vallarta, which will film from December through January. One of Mexico’s most lauded independent filmmakers following the success of his 2012 sophomore film After Lucia (which won the top prize out of Un Certain Regard) and his 2015 film Chronic, which won Best Screenplay at Cannes (and was recently nominated for a pair of Independent Spirit Awards), Franco focuses once more on fractured families with his latest, the tale of a strained mother-daughter reunion instigated by the pregnancy of the younger woman. Emma Suarez of Almodovar’s recent Julieta stars as the mother.

Cast: Emma Suarez, Valeria Becerril, Joanna Larequi

Production Co./Producer(s): Lucia Films

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.
.
Release Date: Franco should be ready in time to return to Cannes 2017, though he’ll be vying for a slot alongside the likes of Carlos Reygadas and Lucrecia Martel.

Nicholas Bell is a Los Angeles based film critic/journalist for IONCINEMA.com, covering film festivals such as Sundance, Cannes, TIFF, AFI, as well as weekly film reviews. Nicholas is also a regular contributor to men's fashion periodical, MM Magazine. Top Films From Contemporary Film Auteurs: Almodóvar (All About My Mother), Coen Bros. (No Country For Old Men), Dardenne Bros. (The Kid With a Bike), Haneke (The Piano Teacher), Hsiao-Hsien (Flight of the Red Balloon), Kar-wai (In The Mood For Love), Kiarostami (Close-Up), Lynch (Blue Velvet), Tarantino (Inglourious Basterds), Van Sant (My Own Private Idaho), von Trier (Dogville), Zulawski (Possession), Carax (Mauvais Sang)
