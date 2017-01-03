Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 90. Sylvain Chomet’s The Thousand Miles

The Thousand Miles

Director: Sylvain Chomet

Writer: Sylvain Chomet, Demian Gregory

It’s been four years since we last saw anything from Sylvain Chomet, when he delivered his first live action film Attila Marcel in 2013. The artist behind The Triplets of Belleville and The Illusionist returns to animation with his next feature, The Thousand Miles, an homage to Fellini (as Illusionist was to Jacques Tati). Described as a combination of live action and animation, and set in the 1980s, the films follows a pair of ageing, estranged brothers, who reunite as they compete for Italy’s Mille Miglia, a famous vintage car rally road race.

Cast: TBA

Production Co./Producer(s): TOR Film Studio Ceská Televize, Heimatfilm, Nutprodukce

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Announced in 2015, news broke in early 2016 of Chomet beginning production on The Thousand Miles. The Cesar winner’s (and thrice Oscar nominee) next will be a high profile title if and when it’s ready and we’d imagine Cannes to be a perfect unveiling. The Triplets of Belleville premiered out of competition in 2003, but we’d assume Chomet has gained enough traction to at least be considered for a competition slot. However, there haven’t been any major updates on the project since early 2016.