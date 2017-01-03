Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 100. Urszula Antoniak’s Beyond Words

Beyond Words

Director: Urszula Antoniak

Writer: Urszula Antoniak

Polish director Urszula Antoniak won Best First Feature (and several other prizes) at Locarno for her 2009 debut Nothing Personal, then followed that up with a pair of controversially themed titles, such as 2011’s Code Blue (kind of a female perspective synonym for Franco’s later film, Chronic) and 2014’s Nude Area. Her fourth film, Beyond Words, is a Dutch/Polish co-production touching on issues of immigration as it focuses on a Polish lawyer living in Berlin who receives an unexpected visit from his father.

Cast: Jakub Gierszal, Andrzej Chyra, Philip Wilhelmi, Christian Lober.

Production Co.: Family Affair Films, NIKO Film, Opus Film.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Antoniak brought her sophomore film Code Blue to Directors’ Fortnight, while Nude Area premiered closer to home at the Gdynia Polish Film Festival. Beyond Words filmed over the summer, and the topical subject matter could be a return to Cannes.