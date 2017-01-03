Home / Indie Film News / Annual Top Films Lists / Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 100. Urszula Antoniak’s Beyond Words

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 100. Urszula Antoniak’s Beyond Words

By on January 3, 2017
Urszula-Antoniak-Beyond-Words

Beyond Words

Director: Urszula Antoniak
Writer: Urszula Antoniak

Polish director Urszula Antoniak won Best First Feature (and several other prizes) at Locarno for her 2009 debut Nothing Personal, then followed that up with a pair of controversially themed titles, such as 2011’s Code Blue (kind of a female perspective synonym for Franco’s later film, Chronic) and 2014’s Nude Area. Her fourth film, Beyond Words, is a Dutch/Polish co-production touching on issues of immigration as it focuses on a Polish lawyer living in Berlin who receives an unexpected visit from his father.

Cast: Jakub Gierszal, Andrzej Chyra, Philip Wilhelmi, Christian Lober.

Production Co.: Family Affair Films, NIKO Film, Opus Film.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Antoniak brought her sophomore film Code Blue to Directors’ Fortnight, while Nude Area premiered closer to home at the Gdynia Polish Film Festival. Beyond Words filmed over the summer, and the topical subject matter could be a return to Cannes.

More Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017

  • Robin Pront The Ardennes
    The Ardennes | Review
  • F.J. Ossang 9 Fingers
    Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 99. F.J. Ossang’s 9 Fingers
Nicholas Bell is a Los Angeles based film critic/journalist for IONCINEMA.com, covering film festivals such as Sundance, Cannes, TIFF, AFI, as well as weekly film reviews. Nicholas is also a regular contributor to men's fashion periodical, MM Magazine. Top Films From Contemporary Film Auteurs: Almodóvar (All About My Mother), Coen Bros. (No Country For Old Men), Dardenne Bros. (The Kid With a Bike), Haneke (The Piano Teacher), Hsiao-Hsien (Flight of the Red Balloon), Kar-wai (In The Mood For Love), Kiarostami (Close-Up), Lynch (Blue Velvet), Tarantino (Inglourious Basterds), Van Sant (My Own Private Idaho), von Trier (Dogville), Zulawski (Possession), Carax (Mauvais Sang)
Related Items

  • Facebook
  • Banner