Top 25 Most Anticipated Studio Films of 2017: #3. Darren Aronofsky’s Mother

Director: Darren Aronofsky
Writer: Darren Aronofsky

We’re excited to see this for several reasons, primarily for Darren Aronofsky’s return to a smaller scale, psychological drama palette following the ambitious Biblical saga Noah back in 2014. Tentatively titled Mother, the mysterious sounding venture promises to enter Polanski territory when a couple’s tranquil existence is disturbed by some uninvited guests. Also refreshing will be the appearance of Jennifer Lawrence in non-franchise and non-David O. Russell oriented material set amongst a cast including Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer (who should have an interesting 2017 as the selective performer is also the lead in the new Andrew Dosunmu film, Where is Kyra?).

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domnhall Gleeson

Production Co./Producer(s): Protozoa Pictures

U.S. Distributor: Paramount Pictures.
Release Date: Currently in post-production without an announced release date, we’d be surprised if Paramount didn’t try to nab Aronofksy’s new film a comp slot at a major festival, particularly Cannes or Venice.

