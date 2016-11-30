2017 Sundance Film Festival Predictions: Fritz Böhm’s Wildling

Sundance’s 2015 breakout starlet Bel Powley stars in a project that is being Let The Right One In and maybe a pinch of The Babadook. Prior to the production announcement last October, we had never heard of the German filmmaker, but that’s about to change with the release of Wildling. Liv Tyler, Brad Dourif and James Le Gros also star.

Gist: Hidden from society by her father until she is a teen, Anna (Bel Powley) knows little about the outside world until she is taken in by the local sheriff Ellen, (Liv Tyler) and her 16-year-old brother Ray. But being under Ellen’s protection doesn’t stop Anna from being haunted by thoughts of the terrifying Wildling, the child-eating monster from a fairy tale her father used to tell her. As she tries to deal with fitting into the chaotic new world she is discovering, Anna soon learns that the closer she gets to the Wilding and the more she discovers about its mysterious origin, their lives are more intertwined in the most terrifying of ways…

Production Co./Producers: Maven Pictures’ Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler (The Bell Jar), Liv Tyler

Prediction: Park City at Midnight, Premieres.

U.S. Distributor: Rights Available. TBD (domestic). TBD (international)

[related]2017 Sundance Film Festival Predictions[/related]