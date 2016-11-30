Connect with us

2017 Sundance Film Festival Predictions: Kate & Laura Mulleavy’s Woodshock

2017 Sundance Film Festival Predictions: Kate & Laura Mulleavy's Woodshock

We imagine they just didn’t quit their day jobs, so it might have been a longer post production gestation period for the first time filmmakers. Rodarte brand folk Kate & Laura Mulleavy‘s filmed the off the radar project in July of 2015 and we haven’t received any updates for 2016. The film was picked up by the A24 folks (they got a slew of indie film projects to be released next year) and so we imagine that Woodshock is more than ready. This stars Kirsten Dunst (is the above pic something from the set?) and Pilou Asbæk takes up inventory of some form in this film as well – he is Tobias Lindholm’s muse in R (2010) A Hijacking (2012), and A War (2015).

Gist: This is about a woman (Kirsten Dunst) who falls deeper into paranoia after taking a deadly drug.

Production Co./Producers: Waypoint Entertainment’s Ken Kao (Knight of Cups) and COTA films’ Ben LeClair and Michael Costigan (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile).

Prediction: Park City at Midnight.

U.S. Distributor: A24

