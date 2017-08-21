Connect with us

Film Festivals

Video: Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here | 2017 Cannes Film Festival – Best Screenplay / Actor

My personal Palme d’Or of the fest was the last in competition and we’ve yet to see where it’ll land next. With Telluride still an outside possibility, Lynne Ramsay‘s fourth feature film was rewarded with the Best Screenplay (tied with Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou) and Best Actor award for Joaquin Phoenix. While no date is attached, You Were Never Really Here will be released by Amazon Studios.

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

