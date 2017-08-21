Video: Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here | 2017 Cannes Film Festival – Best Screenplay / Actor

My personal Palme d’Or of the fest was the last in competition and we’ve yet to see where it’ll land next. With Telluride still an outside possibility, Lynne Ramsay‘s fourth feature film was rewarded with the Best Screenplay (tied with Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou) and Best Actor award for Joaquin Phoenix. While no date is attached, You Were Never Really Here will be released by Amazon Studios.