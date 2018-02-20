Connect with us

Interview: Marcelo Martinessi – The Heiresses (Las Herederas) | 2018 Berlin Intl. Film Festival

Marcelo Martinessi - The Heiresses Interview

Interviews

Interview: Marcelo Martinessi – The Heiresses (Las Herederas) | 2018 Berlin Intl. Film Festival

Interview: Marcelo Martinessi – The Heiresses (Las Herederas) | 2018 Berlin Intl. Film Festival

Published on

Paraguayan filmmaker Marcelo Martinessi‘s feature debut is one of the more unique queer cinema film examples of recent memory in terms of offering a glimpse into homosexuality via a demographic that is not often cinematically put on display. Commencing with the happy partnership between Chela (Ana Brun) and Chiquita (Margarita Irun), The Heiresses delves into the notion of love, interdependence, ageism and what occurs when the affluent…are forcibly placed into a different demographic circle. This seismic shift asks the character of Chiquita to reevaluate her status and her future, and what is remarkable is how her own desire becomes an obstacle of sorts.

A topical companion piece to last year’s showing of Sebastián Lelio’s Chilean drama, A Fantastic Woman, in my sit down with the filmmaker, I inquired about the inspiration behind portraying romance with this character set, Martinessi’s interest for exploring the mundanities of everyday life, his post-political approach, classism, and symbolism found in the sequences built around the use of the car.

Related Topics:, , , , , , ,

Amir Ganjavie has recently co-edited a special volume on alternative Iranian cinema for Film International and edited Humanism of the Other, an essay collection on the Dardenne brothers (in Persian). He is currently completing a co-edited book on contemporary American independent cinema.

Click to comment

More in Interviews

IONCINEPHILE

super8

Super 8: Trending

Film Festivals

Video: François Ozon’s Double Lover (L’Amant double) – 2017 Cannes Film Festival
Loveless Andrei Zvyagintsev Review

Reviews

Loveless | Review
Sebastian-Lelio-A-Fantastic-Woman-review

Reviews

A Fantastic Woman | Review

Film Festivals

Video: Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless | 2017 Cannes Film Festival – Jury Prize
Rick Alverson's The Mountain

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #1. Rick Alverson’s The Mountain
Antonio Campos' The Devil All The Time

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #2. Antonio Campos’ The Devil All The Time
Through the Looking Glass - The Top 50 Foreign Films of 2019:

Annual Top Films Lists

Through the Looking Glass – The Top 50 Foreign Films of 2019: Picks #50 to #11
Tim Sutton Donnybrook

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #11. Tim Sutton’s Donnybrook

twitter-feed

the-conversation

Coming soon!

To Top