2018 NEXT Section Sundance Trading Card Series: #10. Jordana Spiro (Night Comes On)

Eric Lavallee: Name me three of your favorite “2017 discoveries”.
Jordana Spiro: Medium format camera with actual film. One More Time With Feeling – Nick Cave. Playing the ukulele to my toddler – even though she has yet to identify a single song I’ve attempted to play.

Lavallee: You co-wrote the screenplay with entrepreneur, media mogul Angelica Nwandu who had her own harrowing personal experiences in her own youth. I was wondering, in terms of dialogue, or perhaps character, plot, backdrop descriptions/development, what spoke loudest or what was her strongest asset in creating the blueprint?
Spiro: Angelica is strong and honest. Because of that, we were able to challenge each other and hold our writing to the highest standard that we could. She and I both have strong opinions and we were able to grapple with thoughts and ideas in a very open way and we took that as a positive. The more we worked together, the more the story became about our 2 lead sisters holding each other to their highest self and the importance of human connection.

Lavallee: Night Comes On benefitted from a thorough Sundance lab process experience. Could you discuss what takeaways you had from this process and if you had a eureka type moment(s).
Spiro: One of the things that I am most grateful for with the labs is the community. Making a film is a long amorphous road and it can feel daunting. The labs provide this environment that remind you that you are part of something, that the veil of mystery is lifted.

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

