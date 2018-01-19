2018 NEXT Section Sundance Trading Card Series: #8. Tatum Hall (Night Comes On)

Eric Lavallee: Name me three of your favorite “2017 discoveries”.

Tatum Hall: I am really into jewelry and accessories, and I found a shop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, (Brooklyn Charm) where I can custom make necklaces and earrings. I made my visit to the shop and created my first piece, a necklace with a glass jar that holds charms, right after I learned I got the role of Abby in Night Comes On. I also got a vintage record player for Christmas, and listen to music from Michael Jackson (old school) and Kendrick Lamar (new school) on it. Film wise, I saw a movie with my mom called Daughters of the Dust at the Film Forum during the holidays in 2016, and fell in love with how it looked and sounded. In 2017, I discovered this film was streaming on Netflix, and I’ve watched it a bunch of times since- discovering new parts of the storyline each time I watch.

Lavallee: Congrats on landing this as your first role Tatum! What qualities in the character of Abby do you admire the most?

Hall: I most admire that Abby is smart and able to hold her own with everyone she talks to. She has had a hard life, so different from my own. Because she has had to fend for herself without the “cover” you get from your parents or siblings/family, she’s had to be all those things and look out for herself. It made her grow up fast-she’s like an adult in a kid’s body… that’s how I tried to think about Abby.

Lavallee: I’m curious about relationship dynamics between adult and children, sometimes the child in the room acts as the adult and vice-versa. How would you describe the relationship between Abby and Angel (her older sister). How much does Angel trust in Abby’s own decision making skills?

Hall: Abby and Angel know they are connected, but really don’t know each other intimately. Because they were split up and lived in different foster homes, and Angel spent time in detention, Abby longs for Angel. Abby also longs for a sense of family, since she doesn’t know or remember her mother or father, and sees Angel as her only “ticket” to a normal family life. But she also feels abandoned by Angel, so she’s not sure where their relationship is headed. That’s what makes this journey that the two sisters take so intriguing- they clear up their past and try to begin a new future together all in a day.

